Beach Weekly S9E6: Mayoral forum, LA County eases more mask mandates, flu season & pop culture



In Season 9: Episode 6 of Beach Weekly, we are breaking down the latest campus news, public health developments, and pop culture headlines.

Last Wednesday, Sept. 21 Long Beach State and the League of Women Voters, Long Beach hosted a forum for the last two candidates for Long Beach mayor, Rex Richardson and Suzie Price. The Daily Forty-Niner’s Video Editor Luke Wines covered the event and spoke to students about their thoughts on the race.

Long Beach State has hired Daniel Montoya as its new Vice President for University Relations and Development. Montoya has previously served in various development leadership roles at San Diego State, University of California, San Diego and Loyola Marymount University. Montoya will be tasked with directing funding and spending for the university upon starting his new position on Oct. 10.

Los Angeles County announced on Sept. 22 that it will no longer require that individuals wear masks on public transit. Los Angeles was the last county in California to continue requiring masks on public transit, and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is still strongly recommending that travelers wear masks. Additionally, Los Angeles County announced that masks are no longer required in homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

Health officials are warning that flu season could be bad this winter, sparking concerns of a “twindemic”: a surge in COVID-19 cases and rampant flu cases. Such concerns arose after the Southern Hemisphere recorded one its worst flu seasons in several years in its winter, which is often an indication for how the Northern Hemisphere’s flu season will fare (NPR). Long Beach State students, faculty and staff members can receive a free flu shot through Student Health Services on campus.

California will begin issuing the first round of inflation relief payments for eligible residents on Oct. 7. The state will issue several more rounds of relief payments through Jan. 15. In order to qualify for a payment, residents must have filed for income tax in California and make less than $500,000 per year. Eligible residents will receive a payment between $200 and $1,050 depending on their income and the size of their family.

In the pop culture segment of the show, we discussed Roger Federer’s retirement from professional tennis, Albert Pujols hitting his 700th career home run, Adam Levine’s cheating scandal, and Don’t Worry Darling‘s underwhelming reviews.

Host: Isabel Silagy

Guest: Luke Wines

Edited by: Calla Delos Reyes

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly