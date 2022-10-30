Off the Record S3E2: Finding identity and art in the LGBTQ+ community

In this episode of Off the Record, host Leila Nunez invites three CSULB students to discuss their opinions on being members of the LGBTQ+ community as artists and young adults.

Abbey Toler, Manny Madera, and Coda Marcus are all part of Theatre Threshold, a student-run CSULB arts program. All three are currently a part of the production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, playing throughout the first two weeks of November. Buy your tickets here.

Listen to the episode:

This podcast is an opinions podcast. Opinions expressed by the guests and the host are their own.

Check out the rest of our latest OUTober special issue on our website at daily49er.com.

Host: Leila Nunez

Guests: Abbey Toler, Manny Madera, Coda Marcus

Edited by: Leila Nunez

