Beach Weekly S9E11: Angel Stadium commencement, Musk’s Twitter takeover, midterm elections & more

In Season 9: Episode 11 of Beach Weekly, we are discussing an array of major headlines from around Long Beach and the country.

Long Beach State President Jane Close Conoley announced last Wednesday that the spring 2023 commencement will be hosted at Angel Stadium for the third year in a row, as well as for the foreseeable future. Although the initial decision to move commencement to Angel Stadium was made to maintain safe distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Conoley says the decision to remain at the stadium is to accommodate the increase in graduating students.

Long Beach State men’s golfer Ian Gilligan was named the top collegiate men’s golfer in the country. This most recent accomplishment of Gilligan’s comes after he was awarded the title of 2022 Freshman of the Year, and helped lead Long Beach State to a championship at the Nick Watney Invitational, where he won the individual title.

The Billie Jean King Library, located in downtown Long Beach, reopened last Thursday after security concerns caused a four-week closure. Library staff have received additional safety training, and Long Beach Police offers will patrol the library while it’s open. The library currently have modified hours, but is expected to go back to their regular hours on Nov. 1.

The Bay Area experienced a 5.1 earthquake last Tuesday morning, its largest in 8 years. Aftershocks continued until the late afternoon, with the largest ones reaching magnitudes of 3.1 and 3.6. Many residents of the Bay Area were notified of the earthquake via mobile notifications, and some Android users received notifications prior to the effects of the earthquake being perceptible.

Herschel Walker, the pro-life Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, is facing allegations from a second woman that he pressure her into having an abortion. This claim comes after an ex-girlfriend of Walker’s previously claimed that he pressured her into having two abortions.

The U.S. Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz and former lieutenant governor John Fetterman, faced off in a debate last week. The debate was the subject of much online discourse, specifically pertaining to Fetterman’s performance amidst his ongoing recovery from a stroke five months ago. Democratic officials are concerned that Fetterman’s rocky debate performance may impact his electability.

Elon Musk officially took control of Twitter last week, following a lengthy legal battle with Twitter’s board and threats Musk cancelling the deal. Musk officially purchased the social media platform for $44 billion, and is expected to enact mass layoffs of Twitter’s employees.

Hosts: Isabel Silagy

Edited by: Leila Nunez

