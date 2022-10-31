OUTober Special Episode: The artistry & influence of Orville Peck

Transcript

For the final installment of the OUTober Special Episode series, the Daily Forty-Niner’s Community Engagement Editor, Richie Rodriguez, discusses the prominent queer country artist, Orville Peck.

Peck takes a unique approach to country music through his contemporary musical flair and his identity as a gay man, and opts to only ever be seen in a fringe mask. Peck released his debut album, Pony, in 2019, and his second studio album, Bronco in April 2022.

In this episode, Rodriguez breaks down three of Peck’s songs, dissecting their themes and varieties of sound. Rodriguez also discusses his appreciation of Peck as an artist, and his experience seeing Peck live in concert.

Host: Richie Rodriguez

Edited by: Andy Nguyen

