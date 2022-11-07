Beach Weekly S9E12: Campus sustainability, mayoral candidates, the Itaewon tragedy, and more

This episode is sponsored by Southland Credit Union. To learn how you can earn a $200 bonus, visit beachCU.com.

In Season 9: Episode 12 of Beach Weekly, host Leila Nunez goes over major headlines from around Long Beach and the country.

Parking on campus seems like it will continue to increase in the next 5 years. While CSULB is ranked as the 13th lowest CSU campus in terms of parking permits, students are stressing that the permits are still to expensive. A semester permit is $250, an academic year is $500, and $600 for residents on campus. To learn more about the subject, head on over to our YouTube channel at Daily Forty-Niner to watch our latest video created by our Daily 49er Video Editor Luke Wines.

The drought in California continues for another year and CSULB is making efforts to become more sustainable on campus. Over the summer, the Long Beach Water Department implemented water restrictions to aid in the conservation of water across California. CSULB has added features on campus to follow these regulations such as a sprinkler irrigation system on campus that detects rain and will automatically shut off after a certain amount of rainfall. Additionally, CSULB is conserving energy through the use of solar panels and energy-efficient LED lights.

The Women’s and Gender Equity Center (WGEC) is currently hosting a menstrual product drive available from Oct. 10 through Nov. 14 designated to help people who struggle with period poverty. They are accepting packages of unopened pads, tampons, panty liners, individual sanitary wipes and menstrual cups. Donation sites are located at the Student Success Center in the Women’s and Gender Equity Center in suite 240, Bob Murphy Access Center in suite 110, The Dream Success Center in suite 290, and the Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies located at the McIntosh Humanities Building in suite 820.

Reminder to vote on November 8! Check https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place to find where you can vote in your county. The two main candidates in the Long Beach mayoral race are Suzie Price and Rex Richardson. Both of these candidates are of the Democratic party making this race essentially non-partisan. According to the Long Beach Post, Richardson has raised the most money by far indicating more people support him in the race.

Britney Griner is facing nine years inside a Russian penal colony after losing her court appeal last week. Britney has been detained since February and was found guilty of attempting to smuggle illegal narcotics into the country. Until last Thursday, they had not been able to visit Griner since early August. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “We are told she’s doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances.”

A disaster occurred in Itaewon, South Korea last weekend where at least 150 people were killed during a large Halloween celebration. Itaewon is known for its nightlife and its annual Halloween gathering attracts thousands of people from around the world. During the celebration, many were crushed in a narrow alleyway as the crowd kept pushing inwards. Concerns are once again being raised about whether these large events are being monitored properly.

Hosts: Leila Nunez

Edited by: Leila Nunez

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly