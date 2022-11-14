Beach Weekly S9E13 – Special Episode: 2022 Election Recap

In Season 9: Episode 13 of Beach Weekly, host Isabel Silagy discusses the 2022 midterm elections.

California underwent an election for governor, voted on 7 state-wide propositions and voted for numerous local elected offices. Long Beach and Los Angeles voted for new mayors, though both races have yet to be called.

At the time of the episode’s recording, Democrats secured control of the U.S. Senate. Meanwhile, Republicans held onto control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The midterm elections also yielded several historic results, including the election of the first Gen Z member of Congress, the first Black governor of Maryland and the first openly lesbian governors in the U.S.

Host: Isabel Silagy

Editor: Andy Nguyen

Producer: Leila Nunez

