Beach Weekly S9E14 – Special Episode: Why are Millennials and Gen Z leaving the church?



If you ask a Millennial or Gen Z how they identify religiously most will say spiritual, agnostic, or even atheist. Slowly more young people are leaving religion and separating their identity from the church. The question is why? Why are we leaving and are we inevitable to come back?

In Season 9: Episode 14 of Beach Weekly, guest host Monserrath Ramirez takes an in-depth look at the religious trends of Millennials and Gen Z.

Host: Monserrath Ramirez

Edited by: Monserrath Ramirez, Isabel Silagy

