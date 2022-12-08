Son of a Beach S1E3: FIFA World Cup 2022 brings fans together, Will Smith makes first TV appearance following Oscars slap, Black Panther breaks box office records & more

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway and many fans from across the world have come together to cheer on their favorite teams. As of Nov. 30, Netherlands and the United States, Argentina and Australia, France and Poland, England and Senegal are confirmed to face off starting Dec. 3. So many historic moments are also occurring at the World Cup. Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo representing Portugal scored a goal in his fifth World Cup making him the first person to do so. Also, Stéphanie Frappart is set to make history as the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match. Alongside assistants Neuza Back from Brazil and Karen Diaz from Mexico, the Frenchwoman will form part of an all-female refereeing trio officiating Costa Rica vs. Germany in their Group E match.

On a Nov. 28 episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, actor Will Smith appeared and made his first TV appearance following his infamous Oscars moment when he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage following Chris’ comments about Smith’s wife Jada, causing an uproar on social media. With that aside, Smith appeared in his first TV broadcast since then to promote his upcoming film “Emancipation”.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” released in theaters on Nov. 11 and devoured the box office, earning $180 million in its opening weekend. It also broke the record for a November opening in North America, soaring past the previous high-water mark of $158 million set by 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” earning $150 million, according to Variety. Continuing the story of Wakanda, director Ryan Coogler changed the script following the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” pays tribute to the actor through his character, King T’Challa, and is an emotional ride.

“Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday”… That song is the first thing I think of when talking about “Wednesday”, Netflix’s latest hit TV show. While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. The show premiered on Nov. 23 and has received attention because of creator Tim Burton’s clever comedy and horror sequence. It’s only been a week since its release and “Wednesday” is already breaking records.

