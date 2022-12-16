Son of a Beach S1E4: Golden Globes nominees announced, Harry and Meghan spill the royal tea in new docu-series, SZA’s back with new album & more



Nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced Tuesday morning. Films Top Gun: Maverick, The Fabelmans, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis and Tár are nominated for Best Motion Picture.

A lot of attention is on nomination snubs and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in light of their 2020 scandal when it was shared through a LA Times investigation that there were no Black members of the HFPA, amongst other issues. The 80th Golden Globes will take place on January 10 at the Beverly Hills Hotel and will broadcast on NBC beginning at 5 p.m. PST.

Netflix’s latest docu-series “Harry and Meghan” is definitely giving all the drama and spilling the royal tea. The documentary series stars Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The series has six parts and covers the couple’s relationship from their early courtship to their decision to step back as working members of the British royal family. It also includes interviews with family, friends, historians, and journalists. Volume 1 premiered on Netflix on Dec. 8 and Volume 2 is set to be released on Dec. 15.

Released on Dec. 9, singer-songwriter SZA dropped her second studio album, SOS. This is SZA’s first album release since 2017 with her debut album, CTRL. SOS features 23 songs including pre-releases “Shirt”, “Good Days” and “Blind” and showcases new and fresh sides to the singer. The album is on pace to debut at #1 in the Billboard Top 200 chart.

The past week at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been bittersweet. Fans across the world have experienced an array of motions from stress during the final four matches, to crying seeing Cristiano Ronaldo play his final World Cup game, to excitement about the last matchup of the tournament. The final match between France and Argentina will be played on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Host: Kadie Gurley

Edited by: Isabel Silagy, Kadie Gurley