Beach Weekly S10E1: Long Beach park updates, LA City Council expands tenant protections, drought conditions & more



In the first episode of Season 10, host Kaitlyn Rowell discusses the latest local, national and international headlines.

In Long Beach, four parks are set to receive $15.4 million in renovations courtesy of California’s year-end budgets surplus. Five people were arrested by the Long Beach Police Department under suspicion of stealing fire hydrants throughout the city.

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to expand protections for renters. The new policy will establish numerous rights for tenants and operate to prevent more people from becoming unhoused in the city.

Last Friday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited a Southern California water recovery and replenishment project. The visit came after the region saw improvement in its drought conditions following weeks of intense storm weather.

The U.S. and its NATO partners have announced a new weapons package for Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia. Three former police officers and two paramedics have all pleaded not guilty in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. The U.S. Supreme Court announced that it has failed to identify the person responsible for leaking the draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade. A toad in Australia has broken the world record for the largest-documented toad.

Host: Kaitlyn Rowell

Editor: Andy Nguyen

Producers: Isabel Silagy, Leila Nunez

