Beach Weekly S10E2: CSU Chancellor search, Ticketmaster’s Senate hearing & more

In Season 10: Episode 2, hosts Kaitlyn Rowell and Isabel Silagy break down the newest stories in local and national news.

In its search for a new Chancellor, the CSU Board of Trustees is encouraging student participation. Students from all CSU campuses are invited to attend three upcoming forums with the prospective Chancellor candidates, where students can share their opinions and feedback.

Long Beach will open a second winter shelter in the next three weeks, where 80 beds will be provided for people experiencing homelessness. The California Public Utilities Commission may apply California Climate Credits to residents’ utility bills to combat the high prices of natural gas bills in the state.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff has entered the race for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat (which she will vacate in 2024), joining fellow Democrats Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee held its hearing on Ticketmaster last week about the company’s botched sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets in Nov. 2022. Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalog for $200 million to the UK-based company, Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

Hosts: Kaitlyn Rowell, Isabel Silagy

Editor: Andy Nguyen

Producers: Leila Nunez

