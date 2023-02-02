Son of a Beach S2E1: Kylie Jenner controversy, Panic! At The Disco call it quits, Princess Diana’s dress & more

Paris Haute Fashion week just wrapped up after running from Jan. 17 through Jan. 22 and many celebrities came to check out the latest couture fashion looks. Anne Hathaway, JT from the City Girls, Doja Cat, Timothee Chalamet, Yoongi from BTS, Robert Pattinson, Kylie Jenner and more were just some of the star-studded lineup in attendance.

On Monday, it was revealed that Princess Diana’s iconic purple evening gown was sold at an auction on Jan. 27 for $600,000. According to PEOPLE, the velvet dress, which Diana wore for many milestone moments in her life, sold for five times the pre-auction estimate.

Brendon Urie, founder and sole remaining member of Panic! at the Disco, announced Tuesday, Jan. 24 that the band is officially “closing the goddamn door, no!”.

The Jonas Brothers received the 2,745th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, honoring their nearly 20 year career.

AMC is offering discounted tickets to Black-led films like ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Till’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever throughout the month of February in celebration of Black History Month.

Guest host Renzo Pocasangre re-introduces the segment “Sound Waves”, a new part of Son of a Beach which brings reviews on the newest music.

Host: Kadie Gurley

Guest Host: Renzo Pocasangre

Edited by: Andy Nguyen, Kadie Gurley

