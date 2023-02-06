Beach Weekly S10E3: OHOS protest on campus, China’s spy balloon odyssey & more

This episode is sponsored by Southland Credit Union. To learn how you can earn a $200 bonus, visit beachCU.com.

In Season 10: Episode 3 of Beach Weekly, hosts Kailtyn Rowell and Isabel Silagy discuss major topics in local, national, and international news.

The Organization of Historically Oppressed Students staged a march across the Long Beach State campus to protest the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. You can read more about the student protest here.

The city of Long Beach is launching a new grant program that will help boost small businesses and combat homelessness, and the Long Beach Public Utilities Department is deciding on creating a fund that would help some residents pay for natural gas bills.

Long Beach State is hosting an array of events in celebration of Black History Month. On Feb. 8, the Black History Month Kickoff will be hosted by the Black Resource Center and ASI Beach Pride Events at the University Student Union from 12pm-2pm. To read about the Black History Month events on campus, click here.

U.S. Department of Defense officials announced last Thursday that it was tracking a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon floating across the continental U.S. Officials said they took measures to ensure the balloon could not collect sensitive information, and U.S. fighter jets shot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

U.S. President Joe Biden informed Congress last Monday that he will end the national emergency orders for the coronavirus pandemic on May 11, alluding House Republicans’ attempt to immediately end the orders. House Republicans also held a vote to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving Los Angeles $60 million for efforts to address homelessness. This funding comes are the Los Angeles City Council authorized $50 million of its budget to go toward combatting the homelessness crisis in the city.

In the headlines segment, the hosts discuss Kylie Jenner’s Astroworld-themed party, the College Board’s new African American Studies course, Nikki Haley’s expected presidential bid announcement, and the reuniting of a stolen poodle with its family in Long Beach.

Editor: Andy Nguyen

Producer: Leila Nunez

