Teed Up S1E1: No Fly Zone

In the inaugural episode of Teed Up, hosts Isabel Silagy, Sonny Tapia, Matthew Gomez (also known as Matty G) and Naoki Gima discuss the latest in Long Beach State sports and recap the 2022-23 NFL season.

Long Beach State has been relishing in success on the basketball court for both the Men’s and Women’s teams, with the Men’s team facing off against the division leader, UC Santa Barbara, on Thursday. Cross Country Athlete Ryley Fick has made history recently by breaking numerable records, including by breaking the program’s mile record and the program’s second-fastest 5000m record.

For the NFL recap, the hosts breakdown the NFC and AFC championship games, analyze the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and recap the 2022-23 season. Looking beyond the Super Bowl into the offseason, the hosts discuss Tom Brady’s second retirement and its implications, where Aaron Rodgers may go next, expectations for the 2023-24 season and more.

Hosts: Isabel Silagy, Sonny Tapia, Matthew Gomez, Naoki Gima

Editor: Andy Nguyen

Producers: Leila Nunez, Isabel Silagy

