Teed Up S1E2: Jack of All Trade Deadline

In Season 1: Episode 2 of Teed Up, hosts Isabel Silagy, Sonny Tapia, Matthew Gomez (also known as Matty G) and Naoki Gima discuss the latest in Long Beach State and professional sports.

Long Beach State’s men’s volleyball team won back-to-back matches against UCLA last week. Long Beach State’s men’s basketball team ended it’s win streak at six games after suffering a loss to University of California, Santa Barbara last Thursday night. Meanwhile, Long Beach State’s women’s basketball team saw its win streak extend to ten games with its latest victory over California State University, Bakersfield.

The hosts review the 2022-2023 NFL Award winners and recap biggest moves of the NBA trade deadline, including the trades of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and more. To close, the hosts break down the Manchester City financial scandal and debate the worst trades in sports history.

Hosts: Isabel Silagy, Sonny Tapia, Matthew Gomez, Naoki Gima

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: Leila Nunez, Isabel Silagy

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly