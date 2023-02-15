Son of a Beach S2E3 – Rihanna’s return on Super Bowl Halftime Show stage, Barney gets new makeover, first look at new Flash movie & more

All of the lights were on Rihanna as the singer returned in a big way at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. For her first live performance in 7 years, Rihanna performed some of her biggest hits during her 13 minute performance set. According to FOX Sports’ data, this year’s Super Bowl LVII surpassed its own milestones, garnering the most-streamed event in FOX Sports history with a total of 113 million viewers. Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show brought in another 5 million more people for a total of 118.7 million viewers.

Barney is returning in a new way. Mattel announced Monday that it’s relaunching the franchise built around the purple dinosaur. The relaunch will include a preschool animated series set to debut in 2024 — Barney will no longer be portrayed by a human in a T. rex costume, but fans can expect apparel merchandise with the original Barney.

Continuing the nostalgic feels, a first look at Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprising their roles as Batman in a trailer for the upcoming movie, “The Flash” was shown during the Super Bowl. According to TODAY, Keaton first starred as Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 film of the same name, while Affleck first played Batman in the 2016 film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Valentine’s Day season just passed and looks like showing love is over, at least for Megan Fox and MGK (Machine Gun Kelly). According to Vanity Fair, the actress deactivated her account on the social media platform on Sunday afternoon amid rumors that she and fiancé MGK called it quits.

Renzo talks about the latest music in his segment “Soundwaves”.

Host: Kadie Gurley

Guest Host: Renzo Pocasangre

Edited by: Aidan Swanepoel, Kadie Gurley

Producers: Leila Nunez, Isabel Silagy

