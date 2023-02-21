Teed Up S1E3: Sho-Time’s Over?

In Season 1: Episode 3 of Teed Up, hosts Isabel Silagy, Sonny Tapia, Matthew Gomez, Naoki Gima and the visiting Renzo Pocasangre discuss the latest in Long Beach State sports and preview the 2023 MLB season.

Long Beach State’s softball team split its home doubleheader against San Diego to open the season. The men’s basketball team bounced back from its loss against Santa Barbara to beat Bakersfield, but fell to University of California, Riverside the following game. After beating Bakersfield, the Long Beach State women’s basketball team has extended its win streak to 11 games and is now the first seed in the Big West.

For the 2023 MLB season, the hosts discuss the newest rules and changes in the league, including larger bases, a ban on infield shifts and the introduction of a pitch clock. Later, the hosts recap what happened this past offseason, analyze the biggest free agent signings and make predictions for the upcoming season.

Hosts: Isabel Silagy, Sonny Tapia, Matthew Gomez, Naoki Gima, Renzo Pocasangre

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producer: Leila Nunez, Isabel Silagy

