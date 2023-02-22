Son of a Beach S2E4: Kendall Jenner down Bad (Bunny)

Recent rumors are going around that model Kendall Jenner and musician Bad Bunny may be a new couple. The pair were seen out and about in Beverly Hills over the weekend on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber at a restaurant. According to People, a source says the pair are “spending time together.”

Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101” is setting gears for a reunion with the upcoming reboot titled “Zoey 102”. Jamie Lynn Spears has returned to star in Paramount+ film reboot Zoey 102, which reunited her with many of her original Zoey 101 costars. The reboot will follow Zoey Brooks played by Spears and is expected to premiere on Paramount+ later on this year. Actor Austin Butler, recently nominated for an Oscar for his performance in “Elvis”, had humble beginnings as he starred in “Zoey 101” during the show’s fourth season.

Speaking of reboots, DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon” is set for a live-action remake hitting theaters in 2025. Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch” is returning in a different way and actor/producer Zach Galifianakis is already confirmed to star in the remake.

Guest host Rosaura Montes discusses everything film in her segment “Going to the Movies with Rosie”.

Premiering February 25 on HBO and HBO Max, “Live at SoFi Stadium” was filmed during the artist’s first United States leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour ” and features The Weeknd performing his hit tracks from both After Hours and Dawn FM. The concert special promises to bring “fans up-close with a special intimate concert performance” and has been “cinematically captured to bring viewers on stage and in the audience,” according to HBO.

Host: Kadie Gurley

Guest Host: Rosaura Montes

Edited by: Andy Nguyen