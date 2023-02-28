Teed Up S1E4: Women Crush Everyday

In Season 1: Episode 4 of Teed Up, hosts Isabel Silagy, Sonny Tapia, Naoki Gima and the visiting Kristina Agresta recap a week of Long Beach State sports and preview Women’s History Month with a conversation on women in sports.

LBSU’s women’s basketball team earned its 13th straight victory with a comeback win over the University of California, Santa Barbara. Meanwhile, LBSU’s men’s baskbetall team fell to UCSB, and the Dirtbags lost 5-7 to Loyola Marymount University. LBSU’s women’s water polo team continued its dominant streak with a third straight win against Toronto University.

To kickoff Women’s History Month, the hosts discuss the success of LBSU’s women’s athletics, the latest in WNBA news and the growing prominence of the NWSL. On a more serious note, the hosts consider mental health in women’s sports, the lack of women in motorsports, the wage gap and the attendance disparity between men’s and women’s sports.

Hosts: Isabel Silagy, Sonny Tapia, Naoki Gima, Kristina Agresta

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producer: Leila Nunez

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly