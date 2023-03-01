Son of a Beach S2E5: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama is ‘everything everywhere all at once’

In this episode of Son of a Beach, host Kadie Gurley talks the latest in pop culture news.

Actress Selena Gomez and model Hailey Bieber are back at it again. In January 2023, Hailey posted a video with her fellow supermodel pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye. The clip featured trending audio, which the trio mouthed, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.” Of course Selenators, fans of Gomez, started digging and started to think the video was about her based on body shaming comments made about Gomez in the prior weeks.

Streaming live for the first time on Netflix’s YouTube channel, the SAG Awards took place on Sunday and some of the biggest stars in television and film were in attendance. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won big earning Best Ensemble, and big wins were in store for Michelle Yeoh, who is the first Asian woman to win in that category, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan, who became the first Asian actor to win the Supporting Actor category.

Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning actress Zendaya has made a name for herself not only in fashion, but for her versatile acting skills in film and television shows, specifically in her star role as Rue in HBO hit show “Euphoria”. According to L.A. Times, Zendaya has negotiated a new deal with HBO that will make her one of the highest-paid television actors in Hollywood, and maybe the youngest to land such a deal. She is expected to bank in about $1 million dollars per episode this season.

Singer The Weeknd recently released a remix to his hit “Die for You” on Feb. 24 and collaborated with superstar Ariana Grande for the new rendition of the chart-topping single. The remix ranked No. 6 on Billboard Top 100 chart and is expected to rank in the top 10 within the next week.

Guest host Renzo touches base on the latest music in his segment “Soundwaves”.

Host: Kadie Gurley

Guest Host: Renzo Pocasangre

Edited by: Andy Nguyen

