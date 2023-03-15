Son of a Beach S2E7: Everyone Everywhere All at Once at the Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards was held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It honored films released in 2022 and the event was televised in the U.S. by ABC and was produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss.

Big winners of the night included “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with cast members Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis winning Oscar’s for their respective roles. Brendan Fraser won big for his role in “The Whale”, earning the award for Best Actor.

Joining me to discuss “Everyone Everywhere All at Once at the Oscars” is host Rosie Montes.

As seen in Vogue, we are going to review some looks from Hollywood’s biggest night in film.

Hosts: Kadie Gurley, Rosie Montes

Edited by: Andy Nguyen

