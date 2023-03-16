Artist Banter S2E2: Ready, set, take action with Trinity Key

In Season 2: Episode 2 of Artist Banter, host Tanya Rogers speak with president of the Musicians Club at CSULB and filmmaker Trinity Key about her creative endeavors and aspirations as a woman in the film industry.

Host: Tanya Rogers

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: Leila Nunez, Isabel Silagy

