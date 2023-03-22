Son of a Beach S2E8: Bad Bunny sued for $40 million by ex-girlfriend over voice recording

Amanda Bynes has been put on psychiatric hold after she was found roaming the streets naked and alone. Bynes was seen walking near downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning without any clothes where she waved down a driver and stated that she was coming down from a psychotic episode. Bynes then called authorities. A source close to the situation confirmed to NBC News on March 20 that the 36-year-old actor is on a 72-hour hold and adds, “She hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time.”

Kenan and Kel are set for “Good Burger 2”. A sequel to the 1997 comedy is officially in the works, according to stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell who were recently on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on March 17. “Ladies and Gentlemen,” Mitchell announced. “Welcome to the Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, part two!”

Bad Bunny’s ex–girlfriend, Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, is suing the superstar for at least $40 million over a well-known voice recording she provided the singer before he became famous. The “Bad Bunny, baby” recording was included in two of the artist’s songs, including 2017 single “Pa Ti” and the 2022 song “Dos Mil 16.” Both tracks accumulate more than 200 million plays each on Spotify. According to court documents filed in Puerto Rico earlier this month, De La Cruz said she came up with the phrase and her “distinguishable voice” is being used without her permission. Her lawyers argue Bad Bunny’s use violates Puerto Rico’s “law of the right to own image.”

On Tuesday, the annual Chicago music festival announced its full slate of performers for this year’s iteration, set to go down Aug. 3, 4, 5 and 6 at Grant Park. Among the lineup is a star-studded list of headliners: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow x Together as stated on its site. Pre-sale tickets become available on March 23 at 8 a.m. PST for fans who sign up via Lollapalooza’s website, and the general on-sale will open up at a later date.

Host: Kadie Gurley

Editor: Andy Nguyen

