Teed Up S1E7: March Matt-ness

In Season 1: Episode of 7 of Teed Up, hosts Kristina Agresta, Sonny Tapia, Matthew Gomez (Matty G) and Naoki Gima breakdown the latest in Long Beach State athletics, March Madness and other professional sports.

Matty G. and Naoki recap the Dirtbags’ rough weekend against UC San Diego and their bounce back against Fresno State. The hosts also highlight the success of the other sports on campus and make predictions for the March Madness tournament.

In professional sports, the hosts provide an update on NFL free agency as well as celebrate and analyze Japan’s win in the World Baseball Classic.

Hosts: Kristina Agresta, Sonny Tapia, Matthew Gomez, Naoki Gima

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producer: Leila Nunez, Isabel Silagy

