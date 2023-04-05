Son of a Beach S2E9: Are animation and live-action films the new norm?

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik might be the new hottest couple! The pair were spotted out to dinner together in New York City on March 23. According to ET, “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing.

Nintendo fans can finally watch “Super Mario Bros” movie in theaters as it’s just been released in theaters on Wednesday. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and Fred Armisen all star in the film. Expect a packed theater because the film is expected to earn over $125 million in the box office over the weekend.

It feels like summer already because the upcoming Barbie film starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken just dropped a trailer on Tuesday. While the trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the storylines ahead, the sneak peek does show Ken and Barbie heading to the real world where they will have to wrestle with the difficulties of no longer being just dolls, according to E News.

Dwayne Johnson announced Monday that there will be a live action version of the 2016 Disney film “Moana”. According to TODAY, the announcement was also shared by Disney CEO Bob Iger during a Walt Disney Company shareholders meeting. “I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen,” Johnson said in a statement. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength.” The upcoming film, which is in development, will “celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path.”

Renzo talks about the latest music in his segment “Soundwaves”.

Host: Kadie Gurley

Guest Host: Renzo Pocasangre

Edited by: Andy Nguyen

