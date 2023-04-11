Teed Up S1E8: Matty and Matt Ryan did what?



In Season 1: Episode 8 of Teed Up hosts Kristina Agresta, Sonny Tapia and Matthew Gomez are joined by special guests Oliver Mayell and Matt (Ryan) Miltimore as they breakdown the latest in Long Beach State athletics and other professional sports.

With men’s volleyball, women’s water polo and baseball all rolling the hosts discuss each team’s recent run of victories and highlight some individual standouts.

In professional sports, the hosts talk about MLB opening day, a particularly unenjoyable challenge, the NHL playoff picture, and preview the publication’s upcoming coverage of the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Hosts: Kristina Agresta, Sonny Tapia, Matthew Gomez

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producer: Leila Nunez and Isabel Silagy

