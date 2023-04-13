Son of a Beach S2E10: Is Timothée Chalamet Kylie Jenner’s new bae?

Rumors have surfaced that actor Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are potentially dating. The news sparked in January when an entertainment news channel called Deux Moi posted a breathless “new couple alert!” According to Glamour, sources claim that the rumored couple spent New Year’s together in Aspen, possibly went on vacation to Turks and Caicos in January, and will be attending Coachella together later this month. Jenner, of course, split with her on and off boyfriend and the father of her two kids, Travis Scott, around the holidays last year.

It seems that Nick Cannon may not be done thinking about having children, at least on the recent Howard Stern show. The host of the Masked Singer joked about who he’d most want to become the mother of his next baby — who would become his 13th child total — coming to the conclusion that Taylor Swift would be a perfect fit, according to Billboard. During the interview Stern asked, “Who would be the woman that’d make you have a baby again?” Cannon replied, “I’m not doing this. I can [already] see the headlines … I’m all in. First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is the fact that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music since she was a young girl.”

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and actor Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, appeared to announce their engagement on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Brown, 19, posted photos to her Instagram in black and white showing off a giant ring with the caption, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” the British actor wrote on Instagram, apparently referencing Taylor Swift’s “Lover.” Bongiovi, 20, posted something similar to his Instagram with the caption, “forever”.

The trailer for the upcoming MCU film “The Marvels” dropped its first teaser on Tuesday during Good Morning America. Fans got a first look at the Marvel film starring Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). As stated by Marvel, Carol Danvers also known as Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. The film will also star Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe (Zah-Wee) Ashton, and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta will be directing the anticipated film and Kevin Feige is the producer. “The Marvels” releases in theaters on November 10.

Host: Kadie Gurley

Guest Host: Rosaura Montes

Edited by: Andy Nguyen

