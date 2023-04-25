Teed Up S1E10: 75 Stitches or a Pickle Lawsuit?

In Season 1: Episode 10 the full crew returns as hosts Sonny Tapia, Kristina Agresta, Naoki Gima and Matthew Gomez break down the latest in Long Beach State Athletics and professional sports.

After an impressive tournament, the hosts congratulate Long Beach State freshman golfer Jasmine Leovao who won the individual title at the Big West Championship. They also take the chance to welcome the new women’s basketball coach Amy Wright to the program.

On the professional sports front with Sonny and Kristina returning they take the time to recap the Long Beach Grand Prix and their experience covering the event. The hosts also take the time to break down the first couple of games of the NHL playoffs and how the Department of Player Safety has been disappointing.

Hosts: Sonny Tapia, Kristina Agresta, Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producer: Leila Nunez and Isabel Silagy

