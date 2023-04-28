Artist Banter S2E4: I Need Emerald Street – The Long Beach-based Indie Band You Need to Listen To

In Season 2: Episode 4 of Artist Banter, host Tanya Rogers sits down with local indie band Emerald Street to dive into all things in the music industry. The band discusses their discography and brand new single I Need You, now available on all streaming platforms. To keep updated on Emerald Street, follow them on Instagram @emeraldstreetofficial.

