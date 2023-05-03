Teed Up S1E11: Naoki and Matty G. vs. the world

In Season 1: Episode 11 hosts Sonny Tapia, Kristina Agresta, Naoki Gima and Matthew Gomez break down the latest in Long Beach State Athletics and professional sports.

Following new women’s basketball head coach Amy Wright’s introductory press conference the hosts go over talking points from the media portion and give their expectations for next season. They also take the time to preview two big upcoming games in Beach sports as the Dirtbags play USC at Angel Stadium and men’s Volleyball looks to advance to the semifinals of the NCAA Championship against GCU.

In professional sports the hosts roll through some talking points about the beginning of the MLB season and if early success for certain teams is sustainable. With the first round of the NFL Draft being held the day before the hosts give their takes on players who came off the big board and one key player who did not. Before concluding with a quick breakdown of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Hosts: Sonny Tapia, Kristina Agresta, Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producer: Leila Nunez and Isabel Silagy

