Son of a Beach S2E13: Celebrities dress to impress or leave us stressed at 2023 Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, the annual affair celebrated the exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” According to Vogue, the gala honored the legacy of Lagerfeld—the late designer who helmed fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous line—and raised funds for The Met’s Costume Institute. The biggest stars dressed to impress or in some cases dressed to make us stressed.

According to The New York Times, rumors of a possible romance between the actors Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell swirled online this week after a series of seemingly flirtatious moments catapulted them into the spotlight. The two have been filming their upcoming romantic comedy “Anyone But You” in Australia, and fans have been following along as they post affectionate photos on Instagram and paparazzi photograph them on set. Sweeney, 25, is currently engaged to restaurateur fiancé Jonathan Davino, 38, and were spotted walking around New York City on Friday, April 28, seemingly squashing split rumors. In contrast, Powell has been a hot topic on social media as his longtime girlfriend model Gigi Paris seemed to have called it quits with the Top Gun actor.

Fans got a first look at “The Hunger Games” prequel titled, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” following the drop of the trailer at CinemaCon on Thursday, April 27. The highly anticipated trailer starts off with Viola Davis, who plays the head game maker Volumnia Gaul, introducing “the creators of the Hunger Games themselves.” 64 years, to be precise — before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen, which were immortalized on screen by Jennifer Lawrence. In the new film, a young Coriolanus Snow (who eventually becomes the vicious president of Panem) takes the spotlight as he is chosen to mentor an impoverished tribute named Lucy Gray Baird during the 10th Hunger Games.

It’s official! Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Is now the most-watched of All Time, as stated on an updated Nielsen report. Her first live performance in over seven years garnered over 121 million viewers, surpassing Katy Perry’s 2015 performance that garnered 120.7 million people. The singer brought the heat at Glendale, Ariz.’s State Farm Stadium back in February. She not only revealed she was pregnant with her and partner A$AP Rocky‘s second child, but she also performed her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits like “Only Girl (in the World),” “We Found Love,” “S&M,” “Rude Boy,” “Work” and more. Congrats to the multi-talented Rihanna.

Well that’s a wrap! It is surreal saying that, but genuinely, thank you everyone for tuning in to Son of a Beach every week! It’s been such a fun ride. So much tea was spilled, breaking news was shared and many funny takes on pop culture were said. This podcast started out last semester as a segment in Beach Weekly and look how far we came? I created “Son of a Beach” to bring joy, fun and drama of course as a way for students and listeners to find out the latest pop culture news, but to hear a different perspective on topics. From cultural appropriation on television to Nick Cannon popping babies, a lot was discussed. Thank you to Rosie Montes and Renzo Pocasangre for partaking in the podcast throughout the semester and school year in their segments.

As the season comes to a close, I want to show my gratitude to everyone at the Daily 49er for giving me the platform to share pop culture news and everything in between on a bigger scale. Lastly, I just want to say thank you for listening.

This has been Kadie here. See you next time on “Son of a Beach!”

Host: Kadie Gurley

Guest Host: Kaitlyn Rowell

Edited by: Andy Nguyen

