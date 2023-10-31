Beach Weekly S11E11 – Special Episode: Israel and Palestine

Season 11, episode 10 of Beach Weekly is a special episode focusing on Israel and Palestine. Host Lei Madrigal is joined by Acsah Lemma, a news assistant with the Daily Forty-Niner, to discuss this conflict in the Middle East, the history of the conflict, its potential outcome and related demonstrations on Long Beach campus.

At Long Beach State, a group called Students for Justice in Palestine protested the Israeli occupation of the West Bank with a walkout on campus on Oct. 25. At the central quad at 1 p.m., about 150 protesters and observers gathered, including members of La F.U.E.R.Z.A.

Students left classes to participate in the walkout at over 100 campuses nationwide. The walkout was first promoted by a student activism group called Dissenters. The group demands an end to Israel’s siege on Gaza, an end to U.S. military funding for Israel and an end to universities partnering with military defense contracts that provide weapons to Israel.

La F.U.E.R.Z.A and Students for Justice in Palestine also arranged a vigil after the walkout outside of Brotman Hall to honor the lives lost during the current Palestine-Israel conflict in the Middle East.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Guest: Acsah Lemma

Editor: Julia Goldman, Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

