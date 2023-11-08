Teed Up S2E10: Bars and Basketball

The Long Beach State men’s basketball team played their first home game of the 2023-2024 campaign against Cal Lutheran. The Beach looked dominant against the Kingsmen, winning the game, 107-63. The hosts bring in returning guests Maher Bashrahil and Matthew Coleman to discuss that result and what that means for The Beach moving forward.

The National Basketball Association regular season is about two weeks in and there are already some major storylines developing in the league. With the implementation of the new in-season tournament, the hosts debate the relevance and the implications of the extra games moving forward.

Closing out the show, the hosts picked their favorite NBA rap lyrics and took turns reading out rap lyrics that related to NBA players or teams.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Maher Basharahil, Matthew Coleman

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts