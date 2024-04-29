Beach Weekly S12E13: Parking fee increase, pro-Palestine college protests & more

In season 12, episode 13 of Beach Weekly, host Lei Madrigal discusses an upcoming parking fee increase, pro-Palestine protests at college campuses nationwide and more.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives is an event that addresses the high levels of physical and sexual violence that affect Native American communities throughout North America. On April 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Speaker’s Platform near the bookstore, Associate Professor of American Indian Studies Dr. Kimberly Robertson will speak to raise awareness. Interactive activities will also help participants understand the effects of violence against indigenous people.

On Tuesday, April 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., head to the University Student Union Southwest Terrace for an instructor-led Paint and Sip event. The free event is open to all CSULB students and will provide free food and drinks to attendees while supplies last.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month at the Beach. The kickoff event is this Wednesday, May 1 from noon to 2 p.m. in the USU Auditorium. Students will speak about how campus resources have supported them in their academic careers. There will also be a special art exhibit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. displaying works from former foster youth in the USU Art Gallery on the first floor.

The Basic Needs program is hosting a self-care event called Love is a Basic Need on Thursday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Speaker’s Platform near the bookstore. The event promotes self-care during periods of high stress with free food, de-stressing activities, crafts and more.

According to CSULB Parking and Transportation Services, parking fees are set to increase at the beginning of next semester by 3.5% on July 1. This raises the price of a semester parking pass to $259.

The 52nd annual Psych Day was April 18 in the Psychology Quad where information booths were presented and students’ research projects were on display. Psych Day is meant to give psychology students a chance to network and create connections with other students, professors and organizations on campus.

Each year, the Long Beach Acura Grand Prix attracts over 200,000 fans to the streets of downtown Long Beach throughout the event. This year’s Grand Prix, which ran from April 18 until April 21, is estimated to have generated $33 million in revenue and created about 600 jobs in the city. 43-year-old Scott Dixon, a driver from New Zealand, won this year’s Grand Prix.

Pro-Palestinian encampment protests at numerous universities across the country like Emory University, UCLA, UC Berkeley, Harvard and more are speaking out against the war in Israel. Students nationwide demand that their universities cut ties with Israel-linked entities and divest from Israeli corporations. The University of Southern California has canceled its main commencement ceremony as school officials are worried that protests may bring unsafe conditions to a large event like graduation.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

