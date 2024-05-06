Beach Weekly S12E14: On-campus pro-Palestine protest, civil war in Sudan & more

In this semester’s final Beach Weekly episode, host Lei Madrigal discusses last week’s on-campus pro-Palestine protest with Daily Forty-Niner news assistant Linsey Towles, a civil war in Sudan and more.

Head to the USU Beach Auditorium on Monday, May 6 for a free screening of the new movie, “Bob Marley: One Love.” Showings will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is reserved for Long Beach State students and free popcorn will be available while supplies last. There will also be opportunities to win AMC gift cards and more.

This week is Graduate Spirit Week, with many events to celebrate graduating students. Monday and Thursday are cap-decorating days, on Tuesday, students will gather to talk about life after graduation, and on Wednesday, there will be free boba. All events will take place within the Shakarian Student Success Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dream Success Center Room 290.

CSULB Housing is hosting a virtual Off-Campus Housing Fair on May 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will meet local apartment managers and other students looking for roommates. Registration can be completed on the Events & Orgs app to receive the Zoom link.

In an interview with Daily Forty-Niner news assistant Linsey Towles, the pair discuss the pro-Palestine protest that occurred on campus last week. The protest, organized by a collection of on-campus student activism groups, was part of a nationwide demonstration of advocacy for Palestine. Linsey Towles provided details about how the protest affected campus, where and when it happened and more.

ASI senators issued a vote of no confidence for ASI president Mitali Jain on March 29. Student leaders expressed concerns with Jain’s failure to fulfill campaign promises, specifically advocacy towards cultural resource centers, such as La F.U.E.R.Z.A and the Queer Students’ Alliance. The late timing of the no-confidence vote so far into the semester has sparked debate about the effectiveness of a possible recall election.

Around 2 a.m. on April 26, the University Police Department was alerted to an armed robbery on campus. Two suspects, a male and a female, confronted a man who was standing by his car in the G8 parking lot. According to UPD, the male suspect displayed a gun and told the man to give him the keys to his white BMW. Both suspects left the scene in the stolen car.

Long Beach city officials have issued a public health emergency after a tuberculosis outbreak has left one person dead and nine hospitalized. The city Department of Health and Human Services claims the outbreak is very unlikely to affect the general public. According to the announcement, the risk of exposure is limited to people with “significant barriers to care, including homelessness and housing insecurity.”

In a Wisconsin village about 23 miles from Madison, police shot and killed a 14-year-old male student who brought a gun near a middle school last Wednesday. The student never entered the school. The incident led to a lockdown of the school for several hours and schools in the district were closed the following day.

Western Sudan has been experiencing a civil war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces, since April 2023. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, over 8.7 million people have been displaced by the war. They have also issued warnings about the risk of widespread starvation and death.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

