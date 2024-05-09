Teed Up S3E15: The Mailbag Episode!

The hosts Naoki and Matty take a step back to reflect on their time hosting Teed Up so far and go on to name their favorite moments and guests during a mailbag episode.
The hosts polled questions from the Daily Forty-Niner editorial and multimedia staff to give the people the answers to life’s most mind-bending questions such as “What is the meaning of life?” and “What’s your favorite sports anime?”
Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez
Editor: Aidan Swanepoel
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!
Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4
Google Podcasts
https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1
Overcast
https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts