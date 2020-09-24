Arts and Life | Band Banter | Joey Nazariego | Daily 49er Podcasts

In this episode of Arts and Life, Arts and Life editor Paris Barraza welcomes Long Beach State student Joey Nazariego for the recurring segment, Band Banter. Nazariego, who is an artist and producer, will discuss how their music is inspired by the experiences they have lived through and how it is an opportunity to reclaim the harm that has been done to them.

