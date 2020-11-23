Daily 49er News Show, Multimedia, Podcasts

Beach Weekly S5E14 — You are not alone

by on

More in Daily 49er News Show:

Tweet
Share
Share

beachCU.com 

Thank you to Southland Credit Union for sponsoring this episode of Beach Weekly! This week, news editor Julia Terbeche and editor-in-chief Madalyn Amato discuss Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and the Butterfly Effect, then Julia Terbeche gives the lowdown on the national moot court championship, the results of the California University and College Ballot Bowl and CSULB’s $3 million door lock renovations. Also in this episode, Arts and life editor Paris Barraza discusses Songbird Boutique located on Fourth Street in Long Beach.

On air: Julia Terbeche, Madalyn Amato, Paris Barraza

Edited by Cameron Johnston

Listen on your favorite platform!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4 

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz 

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1 

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly 

Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/daily49er 

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter