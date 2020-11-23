Beach Weekly S5E14 — You are not alone

Thank you to Southland Credit Union for sponsoring this episode of Beach Weekly! This week, news editor Julia Terbeche and editor-in-chief Madalyn Amato discuss Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and the Butterfly Effect, then Julia Terbeche gives the lowdown on the national moot court championship, the results of the California University and College Ballot Bowl and CSULB’s $3 million door lock renovations. Also in this episode, Arts and life editor Paris Barraza discusses Songbird Boutique located on Fourth Street in Long Beach.
On air: Julia Terbeche, Madalyn Amato, Paris Barraza
Edited by Cameron Johnston
