Beach Weekly S6E15 – Health Equity in Long Beach (ft. Lauren Ramirez)

Thanks to our sponsor Long Beach Transit

https://ridelbt.com

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari dives into last week’s biggest news stories including a recap of LBSU baseball and softball’s games, Cambodia Town Inc. hosting a virtual celebration, and the UC+CSU campuses requiring vaccinations for the Fall 2021 semester. In this week’s story spotlight, Luke talks to Daily 49er Staff Writer Lauren Ramirez about Long Beach City Council’s 2021-20216 health strategic plan to increase health equity in Long Beach.

Music and editing by Cameron Johnston

Listen on your favorite platform!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly

Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/daily49er