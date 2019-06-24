Toy Story 4 ” installs a multitude of stakes and dilemmas that Papy

From beginning to end, ” Toy Story 4 ” installs a multitude of stakes and dilemmas that confront and contradict each other in order to draw a pure mythology of existence and choices that compose it. A small detritus having difficulty to admit its status of toy for a little girl (it is thus a “newborn” confronted with a philosophical awakening), a collection doll dreaming to leave its dusty shelf to make happy a little girl, a plastic shepherdess (Hey, here it is!) who will eventually leave his child’s room to gain independence in Furyosa mode (and this is not the only nod to ” Mad Max: Fury Road”!), a lightning Buzz who finally uses his voice buttons as” inner voice “to guide himself in his own choices (this certainly tends to make him a little silly on the edges …), and most importantly, a Woody still tormented by seeing his personality as an old toy blurred by the inevitable evolution of his own world, but nothing will be more surprising here than discovering a character of antagonist who finally abandons the not always very subtle Manichaeism of the two previous ones movies (remember Papy Nugget in ” Toy Story 2 ” and the bear Lotso in ” Toy Story 3 “) on the contrary to reveal a psychology much more complex than expected, and thus give life to the most moving character of the film .