While half of the universe has been eradicated, what remains of Avengers is joined by Captain Marvel. Together, they go hunting Thanos and find him on a green planet, weakened. But this one would have destroyed the stones, preventing any return back. Five years later, the return of Ant-Man to a normal size, makes a new track to explore to change the fatal destiny of the universe …

” Avengers: Endgame ” begins almost where the previous opus ended, ” Avengers: Infinity war “, whose apocalyptic end has left most viewers stunned. The role of Captain Marvel, whose disappointing film dedicated was released in early March, will be kept to the limit, the latter having only an importance in the first quarter of an hour (a rescue and search of the place where hides Thanos) , then at a key moment in the third part of the film. So do not look for some satisfaction. So where does the sense of achievement brought about by this Avengers 4 that does not carry its number, but for which 3 hours of development were far from useless?