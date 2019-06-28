Daniela discovers the room full of cursed objects Annabelle Comes Home

When the Warrens are called out at night on a case, they leave their daughter, Judy, with her friend and trusted babysitter, Mary (Madison Iseman). While Mary and Judy are planning to celebrate Judy’s birthday early, Mary’s best friend Daniela arrives uninvited. She’s there partly to help celebrate but mostly to see what haunted artifacts the Warrens keep in their home.When Daniela discovers the room full of cursed objects, she sneaks in and touches almost every item in the collection. As if that wasn’t enough of an invitation to supernatural activity, she opens the glass case that holds Annabelle. In doing so Daniela has unknowingly released the evil spirits connected with the items in the room, freeing them to target Judy, Mary, and Daniela.Not in the same league as The Conjuring or its sequel The Conjuring 2, Annabelle Comes Home is, however, a creepy, goosebumps-inducing jump fest that’s the best of the Annabelle films. It turns the Warrens’ home into a spooky haunted house where shadows, bumps in the night, and mist are sinister and even deadly.