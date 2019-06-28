Superpowers Spider man far from home arrives and fights back against these monsters

It’s a post-Endgame universe and Midtown High School is back to normalcy following the “Blip”, the colloquial term for the Snap. Kooky teachers Mr Harrington (Martin Starr) and Mr Dell (JB Smoove) chaperone the class on a vacation across picturesque European cities, which are being torpedoed by extravagant CGI formally referred to as the Elementals.A cloaked expert on Elementals named Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) arrives and fights back against these monsters every time. Beck’s superpowers catch the sole eye of Nick Fury, who then interrupts Peter Parker’s school fun and tasks him to provide ad-hoc support for the mysterious man, nicknamed Mysterio following an Italian news broadcast on his battle against the Water Elemental in Venice. But just who is Quentin Beck, and will he fill the shoes of Tony Stark?