It’s a hell of a lot, often bogging the film down. The viewer is forced to perform mental gymnastics that would put the web-slinger to shame in an effort to enjoy the show. In spite of this, Holland is operating at 150% to keep things as breezy as possible. To date, the best iteration of the character, he’s an eminently winning physical performer, and his contrast to Zendaya’s cagey deadpan provides the film some of its best moments. To its credit, Far From Home’s high school romance and teenage pitfalls are wonderfully rendered, even amidst the laborious superhero narrative and digital mush of the action.

As the set pieces and exposition threaten a catatonic state, Jake Gyllenhaal barrels through them, injecting entire scenes with a showboaty freneticism. After a near miss with donning the red mask himself, the actor claims a much-deserved reward by stealing the spotlight entirely. The film plays a little fast and loose with Beck versus his comic book origins (perhaps blasphemy to purists), but with a commendable bit of maneuvering into the MCU, Gyllenhaal nails the spirit of the thing. Not quite in overdrive compared to his bigger performances, he sells it with ease. He skews both bombastic and measured, brandishing everything that makes him one of our consistently undervalued movie stars.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, riding the highs of its charismatic players, and intermittently teasing compelling notions, is–like its hero–somewhat out of its depth. It’s not without its charms, but it tries to excuse the dull spectacle by making it central to the plot, with the gall to tell us it doesn’t matter, because we’ll believe anything.