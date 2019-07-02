Picking up after the events of Endgame, where half the world snapped out of existence for five years before miraculously popping back (summarised in a deliciously daft video at the start of the movie), we find Peter Parker (Tom Holland, surely now deserving of the title of best movie Spider-Man) dealing with the loss of his mentor, Tony Stark. The world wants another Iron Man, especially as it seems Thanos-surviving superheroes Thor, Doctor Strange et al are busy elsewhere, but Peter isn’t ready for Spider-Man to be more than a friendly neighbourhood hero.

Directed by: Jon Watts

Cast: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal

UK release: 2 July 2019

Follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In fact, after helping to save the world he really needs a vacation, and is embarking on a transatlantic trip with schoolfriend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and potential love interest MJ (Zendaya). However, when their first stop in Venice becomes a fight for survival thanks to some giant monsters called Elementals, Peter finds himself called up for Avenger service by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and teamed with a new superhero named Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).