Homecoming, there are some thoughtful moments, which the likeable Holland handles with skill, as Peter yearns for a father figure to replace Tony Stark. Beck and Fury are contenders, but it is Happy, also mourning Tony, who is the most endearing, even if he is carrying on a clandestine and slightly disturbing romance with Peter’s Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

While there is less time for a continuation of the cute bromance between Peter and his best pal Ned from Homecoming, there is a believable development in Peter and MJ’s relationship that gives the movie its warm heart, which is quite an impressive achievement when you consider that it also fits in some stunning set-pieces (the one around London’s Tower Bridge rocks), a nod to the Spider-Man multiverse and one of the trippiest, most visually slick sequences seen in a Marvel movie to date.

The final instalment in the studio’s Phase Three, Far from Home is an old-fashioned adventure with cutting-edge cinematic razzmatazz that charms throughout thanks to strong performances, picture-postcard locations and an overarching sense of joy. Keep your eyes peeled for some hints of where Marvel may be going when they enter Phase Four, and stay till the very end for a cute post-credits scene.