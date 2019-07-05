Daily Bugle who provided great photos of Spider-Man as he wore that costume

One of the most spectacular scenes in this sector Is the land of waterways and canals “Venice”. Of course, there is water around this size. The shop that Peter had to hand with must be a “water elemental” that has a water element as the main element.Venice or the Italian name that Venezia is the main city in Veneto, Italy, consisting of small islands. Many islands connect together. Makes it here to receive many nicknames Including the Queen of the Adriatic, the City of Water, the City of Bridges and the City of Light.Another big city that was attacked was in London. We will see important landmarks. Since the movie trailer is “Tower Bridge”, one of the important bridges here. This bridge is located near the Tower of London. Which is the origin of the bridge name “Tower Bridge” or “Tower Bridge”

The cameo in question is placed in the first scene after the credits. Peter Parker ( Tom Holland ) ended his appointment with MJ (Zendaya) and goes around the city. When everything seems to be going well, a video appears on a giant monitor in the skyline, attracting the attention of passers-by. In the video, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) reveals that under the Spider-Man mask there is actually Peter Parker. It is later revealed that to spread the video is the Daily Bugle, web news agency of conservative political tendencies and behind the desk of the organization we find none other than J. Jonah Jameson. To interpret it is once again JK Simmons !

JK Simmons created J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and after a long time Marvel decided to revive the character in a very different way. What does this appearance mean for the future of the franchise? What we will see at the cinema is a simple cameo or the Daily Bugle and J. Jonah Jameson will play a central role in Spider-Man 3? For now, there is no certain answer to these questions.

What is certain is that Marvel has decided to reopen a door that could lead to interesting narrative consequences. The classic dynamic between Peter Parker and J. Jonah Jameson will receive a shock to be able to proceed in a completely new form. Jameson’s hatred for Peter Parker Spider-Man shines clearly from the post-credit scene so their relationship will be profoundly altered compared to comics and previous films. Historically Peter Parker was a photographer for the Daily Bugle who provided great photos of Spider-Man as he wore that costume himself. This time Jameson knows his true identity, with consequences that at the moment are hard to imagine, but that could be revealed in Spider-Man 3.