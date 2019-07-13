Recommend Streams To Watch Jamal James Vs. Antonio DeMarco Live Stream Online 2019 Reddit FS1

Premier Boxing Champions is back with a tripleheader from The Armory in Minneapolis, headlined by local favorite Jamal James against former lightweight titleholder Antonio DeMarco.

James, 30, wants to break into the upper echelon of the packed 147-pound division, and with PBC he’s on the right team to do so. He’s won five straight since a 2016 loss to Yordenis Ugas, which has aged well. He was last out on Feb. 23, stopping Janer Gonzalez in six.

DeMarco, 33, has lost four of his last six dating back to 2014, and looked pretty much done after three straight losses to Jessie Vargas, Rances Barthelemy, and Omar Figueroa Jr. But after a solid 14-month break, he came back to win two straight in 2017, including a first round knockout of then-unbeaten prospect Eddie Ramirez. Last time out on Oct. 20, DeMarco lost a decision to Maxim Dadashev at 140 pounds.

The heavyweights will also be in action, as Robert Helenius takes on Gerald Washington and Charles Martin faces Daniel Martz.

Full Card (FS1, 8 pm ET)

Jamal James (25-1, 12 KO) vs Antonio DeMarco (33-7-1, 24 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Robert Helenius (28-2, 17 KO) vs Gerald Washington (19-3-1, 12 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Charles Martin (26-2-1, 23 KO) vs Daniel Martz (18-6-1, 15 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

The event airs live on FOX Sports 1 this Saturday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

