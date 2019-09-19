CSULB Los Coyotes shuttle price increases

Parking and Transportation Services announced that starting fall semester, students and staff are required to purchase a $45 per semester permit to ride the Los Coyotes shuttle.

The shuttle began as a free service for all CSULB students with their school ID.

According to Robyn Ames-Woodyard, the director of parking and transportation, the pass went through a “thorough and thoughtful planning process.” She said that the challenge to create financially sustainable alternative transportation programs led to the introduction of a fee.

Although Ames-Woodyard did not have ridership data from last year, she stated that 519 permits for the Los Coyotes shuttle have been sold this semester so far

Charles Delgado is a driver for the Los Coyotes shuttle, and he has worked at CSULB since March of 2010 before switching to driving the shuttle about a year ago. Delgado estimated that he has 15 passengers every ride, but during peak times, like 3:15 p.m., the bus is full.

Kimberly Ngo, a fourth-year biochem major, is one of the 519 permit holders. Ngo has used the shuttle for two years.

“It’s just really convenient because it’s already, like, near campus and I don’t have to drive and worry about parking,” Ngo said. “A lot of people I know use it.”

The Los Coyotes shuttle started in fall 2015 as an additional option for student and faculty transportation. According to Parking and Transportation Services, the shuttle service helps campus sustainability goals by reducing the number of students using their cars to get to campus.

“The shuttle provides students and employees a more sustainable transportation option to and from campus, Ames-Woodyard said.” In addition, it provides more parking availability for students who do not have the option to utilize sustainable transportation.”

Students and faculty can purchase a permit for the Los Coyotes shuttle through the online parking portal.