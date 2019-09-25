CSULB’s Student Health Services has grand re-opening for updated clinic

Long Beach State Student Health Services had a grand re-opening event for its clinic Wednesday morning after remodeling its facilities.

The renovations include updated exam rooms with computers in each room, as well as up-to-date equipment.

SHS, along with the Division of Student Affairs, held a celebration in honor of the renovations as well as the program’s 70th anniversary. During construction, SHS operated out of temporary trailers.

“Hopefully, [the health center will] be more welcoming, it’s basically a new clinic inside,” said Tressa McCullogh, on-site registered nurse. “I think students feel comfortable coming in here because it looks new and nice.”

Students and faculty visited the grand re-opening open house in groups throughout the morning.

During the event, staff members handed out promotional care packages filled with over-the-counter medication, a single-use thermometer and bandages. Attendees enjoyed a free breakfast and beverages as they perused the newly remodeled health center.

“This is to be more efficient and to be more thorough with patient care and individualized care,” McCullogh said.

SHS is a nationally accredited health center with 16 licensed medical practitioners, as well as nurses and lab technicians. The health center provides treatment for students at low or no cost.

Its office of wellness and health offers numerous physical and psychological wellness programs, nutrition counseling, and substance abuse help. SHS also has an extensive sexual health program that offers various birth control methods as well as STI testing and pregnancy counseling.

Students are taking advantage of these health center resources.

“We just transferred here, so we just got a flu vaccine,” said Roselle Lumanatas, second-year nursing major.

SHS will be offering flu vaccines outside the Walter Pyramid on Saturday, Sept. 28, and will also be provided in the health center throughout October.